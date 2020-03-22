SAN ANTONIO — Two female juveniles were arrested after refusing a traffic stop, speeding off and eventually taking off on foot from an elementary school parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Malone Avenue on the city's south side.

Police said they tried to pull over a small red vehicle with the two girls inside, but they refused to stop.

SAPD said they have a "no chase" policy in place, and the officer was adhering to it. SAPD told other officers and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office about the incident, and to keep an eye out for it.

Police said a BCSO officer later saw the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver refused, leading to a short chase that ended after the vehicle slammed into a curb, driving into an elementary school parking lot, where the juveniles fled on foot, police said.

SAPD joined the search and arrested one of the girls on school grounds, and the other a block away in a neighborhood. No injures were reported.

