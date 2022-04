Among some of the vehicles to be auctioned are a 2003 BMW Series 7, a 2012 BMW 328, a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2015 Jeep Compass and more.

The auction will take place at the Growden Pound located at 3625 Growden Road. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. SAPD says the vehicles have been cleared by the city of San Antonio.