The San Antonio Police Department held a news briefing Saturday morning after two people were found dead at an apartment complex.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. Saturday on the city's northwest side near the Medical Center.

Police said they found a man dead at the bottom of the apartment complex steps. When authorities searched the second floor, the found a woman had also passed away.

Police are treating it as a homicide.