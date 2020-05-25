x
SAPD: Three men shot on the northeast side

The men were inside a vehicle when they were shot, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Three men were shot on the northeast side, and authorities have not confirmed who shot them, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 2:45 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of North Foster Road on the city's east side.

Police said that the three men and witnesses were not cooperating, but authorities believe the shooting took place at another location. The men were inside a vehicle when they were shot, police said.

The men were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been reported.

