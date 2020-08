The bullet hit the teen in the leg and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old was shot while playing with a gun, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 100 block of Camino De Oro on the city's south side.

Police said the victim and a friend were allegedly playing with a revolver inside the apartment when it went off. The bullet hit the teen in the leg.