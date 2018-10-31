SAN ANTONIO — Halloween evening is a time for kids to suit up, grab their pillow sacks and go score themselves some candy, but not every child is able to take part in the fun.

So, some San Antonio Police officers and SWAT Team members suited up to bring the fun to them, surprising young patients at North Central Baptist Hospital on Wednesday.

KENS 5 photojournalist Cliff Goyang attended this year's “superhero drop” at the hospital, where Batman, Superman, Spider-Man and others met with patients right outside their windows.

