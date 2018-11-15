SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has given the all clear after investigating a bomb threat near the Alamo Thursday afternoon.

The San Antonio Police Department said that during an investigation into a suspicious package downtown, they were able to determine that it was a "hoax bomb."

According to San Antonio Police PIO Douglass Greene, officers responded to the scene after a box with a clay object and copper tubing that looked like a bomb was spotted near the Courthouse and Alamo Plaza downtown.

Greene said police immediately evacuated the building and began to investigate the scene.

Greene also said the suspect who left the hoax device downtown would be looking at felony charges related to the event.

