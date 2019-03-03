SAN ANTONIO — Officials are investigating a suspicious death along westbound Highway 90 on the southwest side Sunday.

According to police, a Good Samaritan noticed a silver Dodge parked on the right shoulder of the highway just after the intersection of I-35 and Highway 90. An unidentified woman was found dead in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police said she was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating it as a “suspicious death.”

They’re waiting on Medical Examiner to make a ruling on the official cause of death.

