SAPD: Suspects rip door off ATM, try to steal money

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple suspects are accused of attempting to steal money from an ATM, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Generations Federal Credit Union ATM in the parking garage of the SWBC Tower at 9311 San Pedro Avenue.

Police said details are limited, but multiple suspects ripped the door of the ATM and it was found lying in the parking lot.

The suspects took off and police are searching for them. Authorities did not report if the suspects were able to get away with the cash.