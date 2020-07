Police said the men pulled through the drive-thru, came up to the window, pulled a gun on the employee.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are accused of pulling a gun on an employee and stealing a cash register, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around midnight Sunday at the Arby's in the 2200 block of SE Military Drive.

Police said the men pulled through the drive-thru, came up to the window, pulled a gun on the employee and then jumped through the window to steal the entire register.

SAPD did not release a vehicle, suspect description. No injuries were reported.