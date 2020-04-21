SAN ANTONIO — An attempted ATM robbery helped officers recover a stolen pick-up truck, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at a standalone Chase Bank ATM in the 10200 block of Wurzbach Road on the city's north side.

Police said an unknown number of suspects pulled up to the ATM and hooked a chain to the machine, attached the chain to the truck and ripped the ATM from the ground.

When authorities arrived, they found the ATM face down and the stolen truck sitting in the parking lot.

The suspects took off before police arrived and no arrests have been reported.

