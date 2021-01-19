SAPD: Suspected drunk driver T-bones vehicle; two hospitalized

Police said an adult man was driving a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed, leading to the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver slammed into a vehicle, and now two people are in the hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on Benrus Boulevard at Larke Avenue on the northwest side.

When police arrived, they found a pickup truck that had T-boned a silver car. The driver of the silver car had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The female passenger in the silver car was transported in serious condition.

A parked car with two people inside were also hit during the crash, but police said they were not injured.

Police said an adult man was driving the pickup truck traveling south bound on Benrus Boulevard at a high rate of speed. That driver attempted to turn left and reportedly did not see the silver car.

The pickup truck driver was arrested under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated. Police said they were not seriously injured. More charges may be added pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.