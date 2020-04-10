SAPD: Suspected drunk driver falls asleep at the wheel, rolls truck with child inside

The child was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, a spokesperson with SAPD stated.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and a 7-year-old child was taken to a nearby hospital after the two were involved in a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the intersection of Merry Oaks and Stonybrook for a rollover crash around 2 a.m.

At the scene, officers found two vehicles with obvious damage; one of the vehicles was rolled onto its side.

A spokesperson with SAPD said that a white truck was traveling on Stonybrook and a dark Toyota Tundra was turning onto Stonybrook. While the Tundra was trying to turn, the white truck clipped the Tundra, causing the white truck to roll onto its side.

A man in his 30s and a 7-year-old were in the white truck at the time of the crash. A spokesperson with SAPD said that the driver of the white truck fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into the Tundra.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test and determined that the driver of the white truck was under the influence and he was subsequently placed under arrest. The driver of the white truck was charged with 'DWI with a child passenger.'

The child in the white truck, who officers noted was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pinned in the truck for a while after it rolled onto its side but was able to be taken out of the truck without further injury.