SAPD: Suspected drunk driver crashes into wall; infant inside vehicle hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO — A car crash on the east side sent an infant to a hospital, San Antonio Police said.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Roland Road.
Police said the woman was driving and lost control of the vehicle, then spun out and hit a side wall.
An infant in the SUV was taken to a local hospital, but their condition has not been reported. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but it's not clear what charges the driver will face.
Related links on KENS 5: