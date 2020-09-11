x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local News

SAPD: Suspected drunk driver crashes into wall; infant inside vehicle hospitalized

Police said the woman was driving and lost control of the vehicle, then spun out and hit a side wall.

SAN ANTONIO — A car crash on the east side sent an infant to a hospital, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Roland Road.

Police said the woman was driving and lost control of the vehicle, then spun out and hit a side wall.

An infant in the SUV was taken to a local hospital, but their condition has not been reported. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but it's not clear what charges the driver will face.

Related links on KENS 5:

Related Articles