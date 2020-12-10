SAPD: Suspected drunk driver crashes into five vehicles, then takes off

He was later found in the area and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver crashed into five cars, then tried to take off, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on South Calaveras and Elvira Street near downtown.

Police said when they arrived, they couldn't find the suspect driver. The suspect had crashed into the five cars, and then left their vehicle behind, authorities said.

He was later found in the area and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

No other injuries were reported.