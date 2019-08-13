SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk, threatening to shoot him.

The incident took place Sunday, June 30, at the Circle K on Gibbs-Sprawl Road on the northeast side.

Authorities said the suspect walked in with other individuals and stole items from the store.

The clerk followed the group outside, and the suspect threatened to shoot him if he continued to follow, police said.

If you have any information about the aggravated robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: 'Wedding crasher' wanted | Why investigators fear there may be more victims

RELATED: Woman struck by car while walking home with son

RELATED: Police looking for women accused of biting store clerks, stealing clothes from Macy's