SAPD: Stranger pulls man out of burning car, but takes off before police arrive

SAN ANTONIO — A stranger pulled a man out of a burning car after that man crashed into a dump truck, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday on Lockhill Selma Road near Highway 1604.

Police said the driver was moving at a high rate of speed when he rear ended the truck. The car burst into flames shortly after.

A passerby saw the crash and pulled the man of the car, but took off before help arrived, police said.

SAPD said the driver showed signs of intoxication and will likely be charged with Driving While Intoxicated.