SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to an apartment complex after a woman said her husband cut her face and arm, then fired a shot through the bedroom door after left the unit.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Larkspur Drive in the Castle Hills area.

The woman got out of the apartment and hid behind a moving truck, police said. Emergency Medical Services treated her wounds on scene.

As of 5:30 a.m., SAPD has not made contact with the man, but they have heard noises in the unit and have a warrant to go inside.

Police are in contact with North East Independent School District in case this impacts school bus pick up.

Officers would be expected to escort kids to the street if the standoff continues. People are able to leave the complex, but no one is allowed inside, authorities said.