SAPD: Speeding driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power

SAN ANTONIO — Several homes and businesses were without power early Friday morning after a driver crashed into a power pole along West Avenue, police say.
San Antonio Police were called out to a major accident at West Avenue and Wood Valley just after 3 a.m. Friday.
According to an official at the scene, it is believed that a driver was speeding out of his neighborhood when he lost control and crashed into a wooden power pole along West Avenue.
The impact of the crash sheared the pole off the base and snapped it in half.
Per SAPD, the driver sustained a serious head injury, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
It is unclear whether alcohol played a factor in the crash.
Power was knocked out to nearby homes and businesses but was restored about an hour later.