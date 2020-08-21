x
SAPD: Speeding driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power

SAN ANTONIO — Several homes and businesses were without power early Friday morning after a driver crashed into a power pole along West Avenue, police say. 

San Antonio Police were called out to a major accident at West Avenue and Wood Valley just after 3 a.m. Friday. 

According to an official at the scene, it is believed that a driver was speeding out of his neighborhood when he lost control and crashed into a wooden power pole along West Avenue. 

The impact of the crash sheared the pole off the base and snapped it in half. 

Per SAPD, the driver sustained a serious head injury, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

 It is unclear whether alcohol played a factor in the crash. 

Power was knocked out to nearby homes and businesses but was restored about an hour later. 