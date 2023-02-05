SAPD mental health unit responds after man in ski mask puts parents on edge

A man roaming a park in a ski mask had parents worried. SAPD said it was aware of their concerns.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother called the police last Wednesday after a man in a ski mask started circling a local park in the Steubing Ranch area.

Even though it was 80 degrees outside, the mother said she didn't think much of it at first. Then the man starting making odd signs.

"He started doing 'devil horn' hand gestures and other hand gestures. I contacted police," the mother said.

She said the individual left before police got there, but he later returned after they left—and started watching her children.

"My daughter waved at him and he waved back, but then he put his hand out and put his thumb down. It just freaked us all out," she said.

She called the police again, and officers arrived to take a report. The mother said parents have been concerned about the individual as well, adding he had used his hands to act like he was firing a gun at people, including children.

Another parent initially reached out to KENS 5 about the situation after NEISD emailed parents about the individual.

"We have learned that a young man has been seen walking around the neighborhood near the Steubing Ranch Recreation Center," that email stated. "The individual wears a ski mask and there have been reports of him approaching students and talking to them in the neighborhood. While he has not committed any type of crime that we are aware of, a report has been filed with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Since the young man wears a ski mask, it is understandable that some people may find this upsetting or scary. I want you to have this information so you can speak with your child(ren)."

The email went on to provide multiple safety tips for parents.

An SAPD report documented the police response and stated the department's mental heath and fusion units would be involved in the investigation.

Police officials told KENS 5 on Tuesday that "SAPD’s mental health unit is already aware of this individual."

