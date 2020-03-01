SAN ANTONIO — Police say one victim was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning on Northbound I-35 South at the Fischer Road ramp.

The incident was reported to police at 10:14 a.m. A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said the victim was dead by the time officials arrived at the scene.

Police are shutting down northbound lanes of I-35 near the incident while authorities investigate the accident. They are encouraging citizens to avoid the area.

