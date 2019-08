SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly fired shots into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of NE Loop 410 at the Jefferson Bank building.

Shots were fired into the ICE office and other windows in the building, police said.

The suspect was found on Village Drive, about two miles away from the shooting. SAPD and ICE Agents said the investigation is ongoing.