SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to several shots fired, along with a high speed chase, that started at a car dealership.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Sunday on the northwest side. Police said a fight broke out at a dealership on Bandera Road and led to a high speed chase, ending in a neighborhood off Wurzbach Road.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the victim, police said. The bullet either grazed the victim or ricocheted off the vehicle onto his face.

The victim drove to a food mart on Wurzabach and called for help. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not say whether the suspect was caught.