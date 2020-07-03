SAN ANTONIO — A man with several gunshot wounds was taken to University Hospital Saturday morning after becoming unconscious and crashing his car, according to an official with the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:46 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of Vance Jackson.

Crews found a car that crashed into a pole and an unconscious man in the driver's seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics quickly got the shooting victim out of the car and rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was likely trying to drive himself to the hospital after he had been shot but didn't make it before losing consciousness and crashing.

A passerby is the one who called in the accident and then discovered the shooting victim just before police arrived.

No word on where the shooting occurred or on any possible suspect(s).