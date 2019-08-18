SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the shoulder outside Cowboys Dance Hall after two men were allegedly fighting over a woman, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on the northeast side.

Authorities said the two men left the club and started fighting outside. One man pulled out a gun and shot the other. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Authorities believe the two men know each other well and did not say if the suspect was taken into custody.