SAN ANTONIO — If you’re in the market for high-end handbags, gold jewelry, tools and much more at an affordable price, the San Antonio Police Department has you covered. They will be holding an auction and everything must go.

The auction will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 650 VFW Blvd. A total of 100 items confiscated from criminals following an investigation will be auctioned off.

"A lot of times, it's items that drug dealers buy and they are buying it with their money that they've earned, if you want to call it 'earned,' through the selling of narcotics," SAPD Sgt. James Smith said.

The items include Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry handbags, designer sunglasses, TVs, gold chains, jerseys, and more. It’s couture at an affordable price, but at your discretion.

"If we know for sure it's not real, obviously we are not going to put that in the auction. What we will do on a piece of jewelry, we'll say what it's marked, what the grams, the length of it," Sgt. Smith said.

He says it's up to the buyers to verify the authenticity of the high end items before making a bid.

All the money raised from the auction will be split between SAPD and the district attorney’s office to pay for training and equipment.

You can check the list of items here.

