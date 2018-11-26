SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing since Thanksgiving.

According to an official release, Isabela Fackovec was last seen in north San Antonio, off the 200 block of East Kings Highway. Police say she has “a medical condition that requires care.”

Fackovec stands 5 feet 5, weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes with shoulder-length brown hair, police say. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes when she disappeared.

If you have any information as to Fackovec’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call SAPD at (210)207-7660.

