SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man accused of backing his car into an HEB employee and fleeing the scene last month on the city's south side.

The San Antonio Police Department said the suspect backed his SUV into an HEB employee who was gathering shopping carts at the HEB in the 1600 block of Nogalitos Street on July 8 around 4 pm. The accident broke the employee's left arm knocking him to the ground.

SAPD said the suspect fled the scene and didn't offer to help the victim.

If you recognize the suspect, contact SAPD at (210)207-7385.

This is a picture of the suspect's vehicle.

