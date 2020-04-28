SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for a suspect in the murder of a 46-year-old man.

On April 10, Leo Thomas Sr. was shot while driving on Nacogdoches Road on the northeast side.

Thomas died of his injuries on April 18. The suspect vehicle is a silver sedan, police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

