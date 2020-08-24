SAPD searching for suspect accused of rear-ending vehicle, killing driver

The victim has been identified as Miguel Angel Fred, 26.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of rear ending a vehicle, killing the driver.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, on North Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Road.

The driver of the vehicle who crashed into Fred's car did not stop to render aid, police said. Authorities believe they may have been driving a larger truck with a tandem or an 18-wheeler trailer.