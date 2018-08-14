The San Antonio Police Department is looking for two suspects responsible for burglarizing a storage facility on the northwest side twice this week.

SAPD has already arrested one man accused in the burglaries at the Storage Depot in the 9000 block of Huebner Road.

The owner reviewed surveillance video and found three suspects robbing more than 20 storage units on Sunday night.

When officers arrived Monday night, they saw a white male jump fence and he ran north of the location.

When he jumped the fence, police found two bags by the fence that they believed he dropped before he jumped.

SAPD was able to take him into custody shortly after.

The owner believes the same people from the day before broke into the buildings based on the surveillance video he reviewed.

Overnight, they robbed every single unit inside one of the storage buildings.

Investigators are collecting the stolen property found near the scene and separating it to figure out what belongs to who.

The owner said he will call the owners this morning and let them know what happened

