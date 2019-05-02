SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The SAPD Downtown Bike Patrol Unit describe the person caught on camera in downtown San Antonio as a white female of unknown nationality. The woman speaks with a foreign accent, SAPD says, based on their investigation.

The person of interest is approximately 5'4", weighing 115-120 pounds with shoulder-length black hair, according to a description from police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to call the Bike Patrol Office at 210-207-7764.