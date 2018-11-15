SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are seeking a female person of interest after a man "maybe in his 60s" was found dead Thursday afternoon by a family member on the east side, according to SAPD Chief Bill McManus.

Police had reported several times to the residence over the last few days, McManus said, adding that the victim and unidentified woman they are seeking lived together and were involved in a "back-and-forth assault-type relationship."

He said there was never grounds for officers to make any arrests on previous visits.

A family member visited the residence on Burnet Street after they hadn't seen the victim since Tuesday. McManus didn't identify him by name, but said he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators are expected to execute a search warrant on the property.

© 2018 KENS