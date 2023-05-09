SAPD searching for multiple suspects after shooting leaves two people injured, officials say

Police say words were exchanged which led to one person shot in the eye and another person in the torso.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for multiple suspects after two people were shot on the southwest side on Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at South General McMullen near Roselawn Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, one of the victims was in bad shape.