SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a missing teen who they believe may be on a bicycle.

According to an SAPD bulletin, 17-year-old Sebastian Vazquez Carpio was last seen on the 5500 block of Burgate on the west side of San Antonio. They say he was wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, black shorts and a black backpack.

They say he is six feet tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call SAPD at 210,207-7660.