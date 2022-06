Police say Ruby Norberta Torres was last seen in the 3100 block of East Cheryl Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen Saturday.

Police say Ruby Norberta Torres was last seen in the 3100 block of East Cheryl Drive.

She is described as being 5'3, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has wavy ear length hair and was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and plaid shorts.