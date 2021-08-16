SAPD searching for missing teen last seen Sunday

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Leilana Patrice Grahm who was last seen in the 100 block of Bowie Street on Sunday.

Police said Grahm was last seen wearing a black t-shirt that said 'Available Weekend' in white and red lettering, turquoise leggings, black shoes with white stripes and mid-length hair curly hair.

Police say she was downtown on vacation with her foster parents when they got into a verbal argument. She then ran away and has not been seen since.