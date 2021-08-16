SAPD searching for missing teen last seen Sunday

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Leilana Patrice Grahm who was last seen in the 100 block of Bowie Street on Sunday, police say.
Police said Grahm was last seen wearing a black t-shirt that said 'Available Weekend' in white and red lettering, turquoise leggings, black shoes with white stripes and mid-length hair curly hair.
Police say she was downtown on vacation with her foster parents when they got into a verbal argument. She then ran away and has not been seen since.
If you know the whereabouts or have seen Grahm, you are asked to contact the SAPD missing person unit at (210) 207-7660.