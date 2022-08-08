SAPD searching for missing man

Police say Nicholas Patrick Browne is a 35-year-old man who is 5'11", 200 pounds and has brown eyes and a shaven head.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen August 3 in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive.

Police say Nicholas Patrick Browne is a 35-year-old man who is 5'11", 200 pounds and has brown eyes and a shaven head. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

He also has tattoos on both of his forearms with the right forearm having 'USMC'. Police say he has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor's care.