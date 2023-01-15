SAPD searching for missing 8-year-old boy

He was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for you help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday.

Ryan Jesse Cole has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on the north side of town.

He has blue eyes, short brown hair, is 4'11" tall, and weighs about 90 pounds. He also has a mole by his left ear.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, please call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.