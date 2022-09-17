SAPD searching for missing 15-year-old

If you have seen her or know where she could be, you are asked to contact SAPD's Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street Friday.

Camila Guerrero De La Fuente is described as being 5'3", weighing 114 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black iron man shirt with black jeans, black Converse shoes, glasses and a black backpack. She was also riding a purple and silver bike.