SAPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The teen was last heard from on July 16, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the 6000 block of Blanco Road.

Police Mya Tinamarie Stevens (also known as Ashley Sanchez) was last heard from on July 16. She is described as being 5'3", weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black gym shorts.