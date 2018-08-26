SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating two men who police said allegedly broke in and stole money and electronics from a northwest-side church.

Authorities said cameras inside University United Methodist Church on at 5084 DeZavala Road captured video of the men inside the church on two separate occasions.

The first incident happened on July 28 when a man was seen prying open a door to the accounting office and allegedly stealing money.

He later fled the location in unknown location.

The second incident happened on July 31 when cameras caught a man with gloves and a flashlight allegedly stealing electronics.

Both instances occurred after-hours and the suspects have not yet been identified or located.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867).

