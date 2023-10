SAPD is asking for any information to contact the Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for help as they search for a missing girl last seen on Oct. 3.

Mya Teanay Moreno is 20-years-old was last seen on the 6000 block of NW Loop 410.

She is described as 5'7'' weighing 22 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Moreno has curly, shoulder-length hair that is dyed red. She has a tattoo on her right arm of a teddy bear.