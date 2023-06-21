SAPD searching for missing elderly man last seen near downtown

He is described as being right-handed, and having faded tattoos on his arms.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for a missing elderly man who disappeared sometime Wednesday near downtown.

Police say Ramon Ybarra, whose age wasn't specified by authorities, was last seen along the 100 block of Dallas Street.

Ybarra was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a blue baseball cap. He is described as being right-handed and faded tattoos on his arms, along with two missing front teeth.

Anyone with information as to Ybarra's whereabouts are urged to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

