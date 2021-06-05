SAPD: Search underway for dozens of immigrants who fled from back of 18-wheeler

A police sergeant said possibly 80 immigrants took off on foot at a truck stop on the city's far northeast side. No fatalities reported

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for possibly 80 immigrants who fled on foot from the back of an 18-wheeler at a truck stop on the city's far northeast side.

Sometime after 6 p.m. Thursday, a massive response from city emergency units was called to the TA truck stop off I-10 at Foster Road. An SAPD spokesperson told KENS 5 that a big rig came to a stop at the truck stop, at which point dozens of immigrants jumped from the truck's trailer and fled. Police helicopter is currently searching brushy areas south of the truck stop.

Emergency medical responders treated several people at the scene, though no fatalities were reported. It remains unclear if anyone was taken into custody. Authorities are expected to provide more information shortly.