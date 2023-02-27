Two shot in apparent drive-by in southeast-side neighborhood, SAPD says

Police say they don't have much information about potential suspects in the early stages of their investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are hospitalized after being shot in an apparent drive-by on the far southeast side that left bullet holes in nearby homes Monday night, authorities say.

According to a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson, three young men were sitting in a car on the 4600 block of Laroute when another vehicle drove up alongside, and an occupant opened fire. The two victims were hit while the third occupant attempted to return fire, police said.

It's unclear if anyone has been detained, but police said they don't have information on the suspects at this point. The victims were identified only as being 18 and 29 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

