SAPD at scene of standoff with barricaded man on southeast side

Police say the suspect was firing at his neighbor's dog before officers arrived.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police officers are working to detain a suspect who began acting erratically before firing at his neighbor's dog on the far southeast side before barricading himself inside his residence.

Authorities say no one has been harmed in the incident, which is being categorized as a mental health call, nor was the dog shot.

Police first responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail around 5:30 p.m., according to SAPD spokesperson Nick Soliz. The caller reported to police that the suspect was yelling and throwing beer bottles before he pulled out a gun, escalating the situation.

Authorities on the scene are now working to resolve the situation peacefully, he said, adding that the unidentified 28-year-old suspect is now wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"There is no timetable for when he is going to surrender," Soliz said, adding no one is believed to be in the home with the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

