SAN ANTONIO — A deadly rollover in a stolen SUV near La Cantera has left one 15-year-old dead, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Police said eight people were in the stolen vehicle.

Officers were called to 4330 Spectrum One with reports of car theft. They tried to stop them on I-10 near Wurzbach, but the driver took off.

Another officer observed the vehicle speeding near UTSA and I-10.

The driver then lost control near the La Cantera intersection, crashed into a wall and rolled over. The wreck left one dead.

Three suspects fled on foot, one being the driver, and two were apprehended to include the driver. All individuals were taken to University Hospital after having various injuries from minor to serious.

Charges are pending against the driver for intoxication assault, manslaughter and evading arrest. Each person in the vehicle is also a suspect in the original burglary and incident.

As of Sunday morning, I-10 going towards La Cantera has been shut down.