SAN ANTONIO — Two women are in the hospital with serious injuries after San Antonio Police said the driver of an SUV ran a stop sign.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Saturday on the access road of Loop 410 near Highway 90.

Police said the driver of the SUV t-boned another car, causing the SUV to flip, and the driver to be ejected. The driver suffered minor injuries and was able to cooperate with police.

Authorities said a passenger was trapped in the SUV and had to be rescued. She suffered massive head trauma and was taken to University Hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle who was t-boned was also taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said charges are pending for the SUV driver.