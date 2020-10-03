SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for multiple suspects accused of opening fire on a vehicle in a road rage incident.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Lansbury Drive on the city's far west side.

When police arrived at the home on Lansbury, a group of men told authorities they had been shot at by several men in a large truck.

The victims told police that the driver of the truck followed them home, and when the victim was about to park the car in the driveway, several shots were fired.

Several types of bullet shell casings were found at the scene, but no arrests have been reported. No one was injured.

